CAQ Holdings Seeks Tenants Amid Revenue Dip

CAQ Holdings Limited reported a 4% decline in its property leasing revenue for the September 2024 quarter, with increased vacancy rates in their warehouse and exhibition center. The company is actively negotiating new tenant contracts to mitigate these challenges. Despite a decrease in customer receipts, CAQ Holdings ended the quarter with $0.21 million in cash.

