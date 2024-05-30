News & Insights

CAQ Holdings Director Concludes Tenure

May 30, 2024 — 11:19 pm EDT

CAQ Holdings Limited (AU:CAQ) has released an update.

CAQ Holdings Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice announcing that director Yuk Cheung Chan ceased to be a director on May 30, 2024. The notice, complying with listing rule 3.19A.3, reveals that Chan holds no registered securities in the company upon his departure.

