CAQ Holdings Director Concludes Tenure

CAQ Holdings Limited has issued a final director’s interest notice announcing that director Yuk Cheung Chan ceased to be a director on May 30, 2024. The notice, complying with listing rule 3.19A.3, reveals that Chan holds no registered securities in the company upon his departure.

