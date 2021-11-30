Capturing Market Rebound With XLG

Stocks are bouncing back after the initial panic sell on Friday after the announcement of the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. All of the major indexes were up in trading as of this afternoon, with tech stocks making some of the biggest overall movement, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Initial fears regarding the impact of Omicron seem to have faded for the time being, and while it has been dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization, President Biden has said that there is no plan for economic lockdown in the foreseeable future. The president is instead leaning on the efficacy of vaccines, urging boosters and vaccines for those who are eligible; the announcement Friday by Moderna that it is tailoring a booster to the newest variant has sent the vaccine maker’s stocks skyrocketing.

“There’s less likelihood we see sustained downside from something like a variant because our ability to adapt to it is higher than it was,” said Hani Redha, a portfolio manager at PineBridge Investments. “The ability to tailor vaccines makes a huge difference.”

The S&P was up 1.5% in afternoon trading, the Nasdaq gained 2%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 280 points (0.8%). The indexes have made up for most of what was lost in the panic selling on Friday, and are continuing to rise as news of Omicron so far only causing mild to moderate symptoms seems to have alleviated many concerns.

The technology sector was the one that was making the most overall movement and recovery within the S&P 500 with major players such as Microsoft gaining 2.4% and Apple rising 2.3%.

