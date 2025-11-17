Capture the Rally With These Dividend Plus Growth ETFs

Dividend stocks are not traditionally known for their share price rallies. Companies making distributions to stockholders tend to be stable and well-established, with their biggest growth days long in the past. Similarly, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold baskets of dividend stocks tend to provide investors with a healthy passive income stream simply for owning shares rather than capital appreciation.

Occasionally, though, investors can find the best of both worlds.



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA: VEA), iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA: EFA), and SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA: SPYV) are three ETFs that pay noteworthy dividends and deliver notable capital appreciation. While not the highest of any ETF making distributions, the dividends are still enough to provide a compelling perk for shareholders—especially considering these ETFs are trading at or near year-to-date (YTD) highs after experiencing sizable rallies.

VEA: Rides Global Market Surge With a Competitive Yield

VEA capitalizes on the strong performance of many international equity markets in 2025, some of which have outpaced the S&P 500's already robust 15% returns YTD.

The fund can be a long-term investment option for investors seeking access to non-U.S. equities. Like many other broad-based Vanguard ETFs, it boasts a highly competitive expense ratio—just 0.03% per year.

Comprised of nearly 4,000 total stocks, VEA offers a highly diversified group of stocks at a low cost.

The fund's geographic and stock mandates are expansive, as it holds companies across the market capitalization spectrum from Canada, Europe, and parts of the Pacific, with European stocks comprising 52% of its holdings. Japan is the single largest country by portfolio allocation, accounting for approximately 21% of the portfolio.

VEA pays out a dividend yield of 2.74%, which is quite high for a fund that doesn't specifically employ a dividend strategy. On top of that, the fund has rallied by close to 29% YTD, or about twice the return rate of the broader U.S. market during that period.

EFA: Large-Cap International Focus With Strong 2025 Returns

Utilizing a similar approach to VEA, EFA distinguishes itself with its large-cap focus. Both funds are sizable and trade very actively, although EFA's trading volume tends to be higher than VEA's, making it a prime choice for traders looking to move in and out of positions more frequently.

EFA's basket of stocks is not as extensive as VEA's, but with nearly 1,000 holdings, it still offers exceptional diversification. While the portfolio focuses on European names, Japanese stocks represent the largest portion of the portfolio, at approximately 22%. The fund also invests in a smaller percentage of Australian equities, which may appeal to investors seeking a specific geographic tilt.

Where EFA falls short a bit is in its annual fee, which is substantially higher at 0.32%. Still, with an annual dividend yield of 2.7% and YTD returns of nearly 29%, there are plenty of benefits to considering this fund nonetheless.

SPYV: Combines U.S. Value Investing and Income Potential

The SPYV adopts a different approach from the two above. Besides its exclusive focus on U.S. equities, SPYV also narrows the search further by tracking large-cap stocks with value characteristics such as price-to-earnings and price-to-sales ratios.

Although its portfolio comprises nearly 400 positions, SPYV prioritizes three major companies: Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) collectively represent approximately 20% of invested assets.

At 1.83%, SPYV's dividend yield is slightly lower than that of the funds above, but it is still a nice bonus for investors interested in a value play. SPYV's momentum has been accelerating after an early-2025 dip, and the fund is up about 13% YTD.

With an annual fee of 0.04%, SPYV may be a good buy-and-hold option for investors looking to capture undervalued stocks across sectors, with a bit of a passive income benefit thrown in for good measure.

