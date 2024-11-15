News & Insights

Captivision Inc. Sets Date for 2024 Shareholders Meeting

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has released an update.

Captivision Inc. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on December 13, 2024, with options for both in-person and virtual attendance. Key proposals include the re-election of two directors and the ratification of UHY LLP as the independent auditor for the next fiscal year. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on these proposals to shape the company’s future direction.

