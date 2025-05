Captivision Inc. Notifies Nasdaq of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule Due to Pending Annual Report Filing

Captivision Inc. received a notification from Nasdaq for failing to file its Annual Report, but remains listed.

Quiver AI Summary

Captivision Inc. announced on May 22, 2025, that it received a notification from Nasdaq regarding non-compliance with listing rules due to the failure to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024. While this letter does not indicate imminent delisting, the company must submit a compliance plan within 60 days, by July 21, 2025. If accepted, Nasdaq could grant up to 180 additional days to regain compliance. Captivision has previously faced other listing standard issues, and although it is working to file the required report promptly, there is no guarantee that it will meet the deadline or that Nasdaq will accept its plan. The press release also emphasizes Captivision's innovation in LED solutions and media glass technology.

Potential Positives

The company has been granted the opportunity to submit a plan to regain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards, allowing it a clear path forward.

Captivision's media glass and solutions are already implemented in hundreds of locations globally, demonstrating strong market adoption and the potential for continued growth.

The letter from Nasdaq is described as a notification of deficiency rather than an imminent delisting, which mitigates immediate concerns regarding the company's listing status.

The company is actively working to finalize its Annual Report, indicating an intention to address compliance issues in a timely manner.

Potential Negatives

The company received a notification of deficiency from Nasdaq for not filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F, indicating compliance issues that could threaten its listing status.

The press release mentions previous non-compliance letters related to market value and minimum bid price, signaling ongoing financial concerns.

There is no assurance that the company will regain compliance within the specified timelines, which could result in delisting if not addressed effectively.

FAQ

What compliance issue did Captivision face with Nasdaq?

Captivision has not filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F, violating Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

What is the deadline for Captivision to regain Nasdaq compliance?

The company has until July 21, 2025, to submit a compliance plan to Nasdaq.

Could Captivision's plan be accepted by Nasdaq?

There is no assurance that Nasdaq will accept Captivision's compliance plan or any extension granted.

What may happen if compliance is not regained?

If compliance is not achieved, Captivision's securities could face delisting from the Nasdaq Stock Market.

What is Captivision's business focus?

Captivision specializes in media glass solutions, integrating IT with architectural glass for various applications.

Full Release



MIAMI, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Captivision Inc.





(“Captivision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPT), a pioneering manufacturer and global LED solution provider, today announced that it received a letter (the “Letter”) on May 22, 2025, from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) because it has not yet filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the period ended December 31, 2024 (the “Form 20-F”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Letter is only a notification of deficiency, not of imminent delisting, and has no current effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s securities on the Nasdaq Stock Market. The Letter is in addition to previously disclosed letters regarding the Company’s non-compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing standards related to market value of publicly held shares, minimum bid price, and market value of listed securities.





In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has 60 calendar days (until July 21, 2025) to submit a plan to regain compliance. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, Nasdaq can grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 20-F, or until November 11, 2025, to regain compliance. However, there can be no assurance that Nasdaq will accept the Company’s plan to regain compliance or that the Company will be able to regain compliance within any extension period granted by Nasdaq. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company’s plan, the Company will have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Hearing Panel under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(a). If the Company fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules, the securities of the Company will be subject to delisting on Nasdaq.





The Company is continuing to work diligently to finalize and file the Form 20-F as soon as possible within the timeline prescribed by Nasdaq. However, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to file the Form 20-F within any applicable cure period.





This announcement is made in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of a deficiency notification.







About Captivision







Captivision is a pioneering manufacturer of media glass, combining IT building material and architectural glass. The product has a boundless array of applications including entertainment media, information media, cultural and artistic content as well as marketing use cases. Captivision can transform any glass façade into a transparent media screen with real time live stream capability. Captivision is fast becoming a solution provider across the LED product spectrum.





Captivision’s media glass and solutions have been implemented in hundreds of locations globally across sports stadiums, entertainment venues, casinos and hotels, convention centers, office and retail properties and airports. Learn more at





http://www.captivision.com/





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies, or expectations for the Company’s respective businesses. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “believe”, “can”, “continue”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “should”, “will” or the negative of such terms, and similar expressions, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.





The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to raise financing in the future and to comply with restrictive covenants related to indebtedness; (2) the ability to realize the benefits expected from the business combination and the Company’s strategic direction; (3) the significant market adoption, demand and opportunities in the construction and digital out of home media industries for the Company’s products; (4) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants on Nasdaq; (5) the ability of the Company to remain competitive in the fourth generation architectural media glass industry in the face of future technological innovations; (6) the ability of the Company to execute its international expansion strategy; (7) the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property rights; (8) the profitability of the Company’s larger projects, which are subject to protracted sales cycles; (9) whether the raw materials, components, finished goods, and services used by the Company to manufacture its products will continue to be available and will not be subject to significant price increases; (10) the IT, vertical real estate, and large format wallscape modified regulatory restrictions or building codes; (11) the ability of the Company’s manufacturing facilities to meet their projected manufacturing costs and production capacity; (12) the future financial performance of the Company; (13) the emergence of new technologies and the response of the Company’s customer base to those technologies; (14) the ability of the Company to retain or recruit, or to effect changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (15) the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business; and (16) other risks and uncertainties set forth under the section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F entitled “Risk Factors.”





These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and the Company’s management team’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company and its directors, officers, and affiliates. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company management team’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update, add or to otherwise correct any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, inaccuracies that become apparent after the date hereof or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Investor Contact:







Gateway Group





Ralf Esper





+1 949-574-3860









CAPT@gateway-grp.com







