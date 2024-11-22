News & Insights

Captivision Inc. Completes Major Project in Seoul

November 22, 2024 — 08:17 am EST

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has released an update.

Captivision Inc. has completed a significant installation of its cutting-edge transparent media glass at the newly opened COEX Magok Le-West convention center in Seoul, developed by Lotte Construction. This project, covering over 16,000 square feet, highlights Captivision’s advanced digital media displays and has generated around $8 million in revenue. The convention center is poised to become a major landmark in Seoul, enhancing Captivision’s presence in the architectural media glass market.

