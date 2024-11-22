Captivision Inc. Completes Major Project in Seoul

Captivision Inc (CAPT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Captivision Inc. has completed a significant installation of its cutting-edge transparent media glass at the newly opened COEX Magok Le-West convention center in Seoul, developed by Lotte Construction. This project, covering over 16,000 square feet, highlights Captivision’s advanced digital media displays and has generated around $8 million in revenue. The convention center is poised to become a major landmark in Seoul, enhancing Captivision’s presence in the architectural media glass market.
For further insights into CAPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.