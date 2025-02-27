Captivision Inc. Appoints John Jureller to Board of Directors as Audit Committee Chair

Captivision Inc. announces the appointment of John Jureller to its Board of Directors, enhancing financial leadership.

$CAPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $CAPT stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Captivision Inc.





(“Captivision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CAPT), a pioneering manufacturer and global LED solution provider, today announced the appointment of John Jureller to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Jureller will also serve as Chair of the Company’s Audit Committee, bringing extensive financial leadership and corporate governance expertise to the Company.





With experience spanning consumer products, communications, private equity, real estate, and healthcare, Mr. Jureller has held key financial leadership roles at multinational public and private companies. He has played an instrumental role in growth capitalizations and strategic transactions for small and micro-cap companies. His former corporate affiliations include PepsiCo, Frontier Communications, General Atlantic and Bankers Trust (now part of Deutsche Bank).





“We are pleased to welcome John to Captivision’s Board of Directors,”



said





Gary Garrabrant, Chairman and CEO of Captivision



. “John brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our board and our company. His career is distinguished by a rare combination of leadership roles with major corporations and dynamic entrepreneurial enterprises.”





Mr. Jureller holds an M.B.A. in Finance from Cornell University’s Johnson Graduate School of Management and a B.S. with Distinction from Cornell University.







About Captivision







Captivision is a pioneering manufacturer of media glass, combining IT building material and architectural glass. The product has a boundless array of applications including entertainment media, information media, cultural and artistic content as well as marketing use cases. Captivision can transform any glass façade into a transparent media screen with real time live stream capability. Captivision is fast becoming a solution provider across the LED product spectrum.





Captivision’s media glass and solutions have been implemented in hundreds of locations globally across sports stadiums, entertainment venues, casinos and hotels, convention centers, office and retail properties and airports. Learn more at





http://www.captivision.com/





.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to expectations for future financial performance, business strategies, or expectations for the Company’s respective businesses. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that its plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that it will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts, and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “believe”, “can”, “continue”, “expect”, “forecast”, “may”, “plan”, “project”, “should”, “will” or the negative of such terms, and similar expressions, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.





The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (1) the ability to raise financing in the future and to comply with restrictive covenants related to indebtedness; (2) the ability to realize the benefits expected from the business combination and the Company’s strategic direction; (3) the significant market adoption, demand and opportunities in the construction and digital out of home media industries for the Company’s products; (4) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company’s ordinary shares and warrants on Nasdaq; (5) the ability of the Company to remain competitive in the fourth generation architectural media glass industry in the face of future technological innovations; (6) the ability of the Company to execute its international expansion strategy; (7) the ability of the Company to protect its intellectual property rights; (8) the profitability of the Company’s larger projects, which are subject to protracted sales cycles; (9) whether the raw materials, components, finished goods, and services used by the Company to manufacture its products will continue to be available and will not be subject to significant price increases; (10) the IT, vertical real estate, and large format wallscape modified regulatory restrictions or building codes; (11) the ability of the Company’s manufacturing facilities to meet their projected manufacturing costs and production capacity; (12) the future financial performance of the Company; (13) the emergence of new technologies and the response of the Company’s customer base to those technologies; (14) the ability of the Company to retain or recruit, or to effect changes required in, its officers, key employees, or directors; (15) the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations applicable to its business; and (16) other risks and uncertainties set forth under the section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F entitled “Risk Factors.”





These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release and the Company’s management team’s current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the control of the Company and its directors, officers, and affiliates. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company management team’s views as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update, add or to otherwise correct any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events, inaccuracies that become apparent after the date hereof or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.







Media Contact:







Gateway Group





Zach Kadletz





+1 949-574-3860









CAPT@gateway-grp.com











Investor Contact:







Gateway Group





Ralf Esper





+1 949-574-3860









CAPT@gateway-grp.com







