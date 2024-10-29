Captivision announces venture at Dream Hollywood hotel

Captivision (CAPT) announced its first collaboration with the Dream Hollywood hotel in Los Angeles. Crescent Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel management company, manages Dream Hollywood. The property is part of Hyatt’s (H) global portfolio of hotels, under the Dream Hotels brand. “Joining forces with Dream Hollywood is a pivotal venture for our company in multiple respects,” said Gary Garrabrant, Chairman and CEO of Captivision. “Captivision is quickly becoming a solution provider across the LED product spectrum generating entirely new revenue streams with valued partners and clients. We believe this collaboration will kickstart an exciting new chapter of growth for Captivision in the United States and globally.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CAPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.