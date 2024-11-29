News & Insights

Stocks
CPIVF

Captiva Verde Closes Initial Private Placement

November 29, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Captiva Verde Land (TSE:PWR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp has successfully completed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $200,000 through the sale of 10 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.05 within three years. The funds will be used for general working capital, with no finders’ fees paid.

For further insights into TSE:PWR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPIVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.