Captiva Verde Closes Initial Private Placement

Captiva Verde Land (TSE:PWR) has released an update.

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp has successfully completed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $200,000 through the sale of 10 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.05 within three years. The funds will be used for general working capital, with no finders’ fees paid.

