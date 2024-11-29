Captiva Verde Closes Initial Private Placement

Captiva Verde Land (TSE:PWR) has released an update.
Captiva Verde Wellness Corp has successfully completed the first tranche of its private placement, raising $200,000 through the sale of 10 million units. Each unit includes a common share and a warrant, allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.05 within three years. The funds will be used for general working capital, with no finders’ fees paid.
