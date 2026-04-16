Capstone Rises 28% Year to Date: Should You Buy the Stock?

Capstone Green Energy Holdings CGEH shares have gained 28% year to date compared with the industry’s 19.5% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Terrestrial Energy Inc. IMSR and Montauk Renewables, Inc. MNTK. Shares of Terrestrial Energy have rallied 17.2%, while Montauk Renewables stock has declined 27.5% in the same time frame. CGEH benefits from structural shift to distributed energy, rising grid instability, strong EBITDA growth, expanding data center demand, diversified end markets and technological efficiency advantages.



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A Key Look Into CGEH’s Business Operations

Capstone has spent nearly four decades advancing low-emission, oil-free microturbine energy technology, offering highly reliable, low-maintenance solutions for distributed power generation. Its systems support standalone, combined heat and power (CHP), and tri-generation applications, delivering efficient electricity, heating, and cooling across commercial, industrial and utility-scale needs. With scalable outputs from 65 kW to multi-megawatts, Capstone integrates renewable fuels, waste heat recovery, and microgrid compatibility to address energy resilience, affordability and sustainability. Its inverter-based technology enables seamless grid connection or independent operation, ensuring continuous power even in remote or outage-prone areas. The company also provides Energy-as-a-Service models, maintenance plans, and advanced digital controls to optimize performance, reduce emissions and enhance operational efficiency.

Capstone’s Key Tailwinds

A key driver for the company is the structural shift toward distributed energy, supported by rising grid instability and increasing electricity demand. Power outages have been trending higher, while centralized grid infrastructure is struggling to keep pace with rapid load growth, especially from data centers and industrial users. This environment is pushing customers toward on-site, resilient energy solutions that can ensure reliability and energy security. The company’s microturbine systems are well aligned with this shift, as they provide localized generation that reduces dependence on the grid.

The company is also benefiting from improving financial performance, driven by revenue growth, margin expansion and operating leverage. Recent results indicate strong year-over-year revenue increases along with a significant improvement in adjusted EBITDA, marking multiple consecutive quarters of positive EBITDA generation. This reflects disciplined execution, favorable product mix and cost optimization initiatives.

Another important factor is the breadth of end-market opportunities, which span multiple industries and geographies. The company’s solutions are increasingly being deployed in applications such as data centers, microgrids, industrial facilities and critical infrastructure. In particular, the growing demand for scalable and reliable power in AI-driven data centers is creating a new avenue for growth. At the same time, adoption across traditional sectors like oil & gas, utilities and hospitality highlights the versatility of the company’s offerings. This diversified demand base reduces reliance on any single industry and supports more stable long-term expansion.

Technological advantages further strengthen the company’s positioning, particularly its ability to deliver efficient, low-emission and low-maintenance energy solutions. Its microturbine systems offer benefits such as high reliability, modular scalability and reduced operational complexity compared to conventional alternatives. In addition, solutions like combined heat and power and renewable biogas integration enhance overall efficiency while aligning with sustainability goals.

The company’s financial flexibility has also improved following a significant strategic investment that strengthened its balance sheet and simplified its capital structure. The recent capital infusion provides resources to support growth initiatives, including expansion into high-potential areas such as AI data centers, as well as investments in capacity and technology development.

Challenges Persist for CGEH’s Business

The company faces several headwinds. It operates with a working capital deficit and significant near-term debt maturities, raising substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern if refinancing efforts fall short. High indebtedness and covenant restrictions limit financial flexibility, while reliance on external capital and equity issuance introduces dilution risk. Operationally, supply chain pressures, component cost volatility, and tariff impacts challenge margin expansion. The business also remains exposed to customer concentration, project-based revenue variability, and demand cyclicality in end markets such as oil & gas. Competitive pressures, regulatory uncertainty, and dependence on distributor networks further constrain growth visibility.

Capstone’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, CGEH is trading at 1.21X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 8.45X. The metric remains lower than that of the company’s peers, Terrestrial Energy (696.29X) and Montauk Renewables (1.56X).



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Conclusion

Despite balance sheet constraints, refinancing risk, supply chain pressures, and demand variability, the company’s strong positioning in distributed energy, improving financial trajectory, and exposure to high-growth end markets like AI-driven data centers present a compelling long-term opportunity for investors.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with CGEH’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.