Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Capstone Green Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ:CGRN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. The US$89m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$18m on 31 March 2021 for its most recent financial year result. The most pressing concern for investors is Capstone Green Energy's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 4 of the American Electrical analysts is that Capstone Green Energy is on the verge of breakeven. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$2.2m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 70% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NasdaqCM:CGRN Earnings Per Share Growth June 12th 2021

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Capstone Green Energy's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Capstone Green Energy currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Next Steps:

There are key fundamentals of Capstone Green Energy which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Capstone Green Energy, take a look at Capstone Green Energy's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of essential aspects you should further research:

Valuation: What is Capstone Green Energy worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Capstone Green Energy is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Capstone Green Energy’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.