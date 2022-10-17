Capstone Green Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CGRN): Is Breakeven Near?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Capstone Green Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ:CGRN) future prospects. Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. The US$28m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a US$20m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$20m, as it approaches breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Capstone Green Energy will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Capstone Green Energy, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of US$3.8m in 2025. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 69%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Capstone Green Energy's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Capstone Green Energy currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

