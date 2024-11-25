Capstone Copper price target lowered to C$12.50 from C$14 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Dalton Baretto lowered the firm’s price target on Capstone Copper (CSCCF) to C$12.50 from C$14 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CSCCF:
- Capstone Copper price target lowered to C$12.50 from C$13 at Scotiabank
- Capstone Copper price target lowered to C$14 from C$15 at Canaccord
- Capstone Copper Corp Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results
- Capstone Copper’s Q3 Surges with Growth Milestones
- CSCCF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.