Capstone Copper (CSCCF) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 6.42

The average one-year price target for Capstone Copper (OTCPK:CSCCF) has been revised to 6.42 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 6.11 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.25 to a high of 7.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.22% from the latest reported closing price of 5.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 91 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capstone Copper. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCCF is 0.52%, a decrease of 2.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 83,856K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 10,513K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,768K shares, representing an increase of 26.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCCF by 39.68% over the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 8,214K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,789K shares, representing an increase of 5.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCCF by 16.91% over the last quarter.

TAVFX - THIRD AVENUE VALUE FUND Institutional Class holds 7,563K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,666K shares, representing a decrease of 27.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCCF by 40.02% over the last quarter.

VSCAX - Invesco Small Cap Value Fund holds 6,560K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,102K shares, representing a decrease of 8.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCCF by 36.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,964K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,847K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCCF by 26.23% over the last quarter.

