Capstone Copper Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capstone Copper Corp. (CS.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $248.1 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $12.5 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Capstone Copper Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $49.4 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.7% to $598.4 million from $419.4 million last year.

Capstone Copper Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $248.1 Mln. vs. $12.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $598.4 Mln vs. $419.4 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.