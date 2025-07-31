Capstone Copper Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Capstone Copper Corp. (CS.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $24.0 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $29.3 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Capstone Copper Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27.5 million or $0.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.06 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 38.2% to $543.2 million from $393.1 million last year.

Capstone Copper Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $24.0 Mln. vs. $29.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $543.2 Mln vs. $393.1 Mln last year.

