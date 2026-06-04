Capstone Climbs 109% Year to Date: Should You Buy the Stock?

Capstone Energy+, Inc. CGEH shares have jumped 109.1% year to date compared with the industry’s 17% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. OPTT and ReNew Energy Global Plc RNW. Shares of OPTT and RNW have rallied 31.7% and 10.6%, respectively, in the same time frame. CGEH is benefiting from rising distributed generation demand, growing data center power requirements, grid reliability concerns, increasing combined heat and power (CHP) adoption, Energy-as-a-Service expansion and improving profitability.



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A Key Look Into CGEH’s Business Operations

Capstone has spent nearly four decades advancing low-emission, oil-free energy technologies centered on microturbines that deliver reliable, efficient and sustainable on-site power solutions. Its product portfolio ranges from 65 kW to multi-megawatt systems and supports distributed generation, CHP, integrated CHP, combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP) and microgrid applications. Leveraging proprietary air-bearing technology, advanced combustion systems, digital power electronics, and remote monitoring software, Capstone’s microturbines operate with low maintenance requirements, high availability, fuel flexibility, and ultra-low emissions. Capstone also offers energy-as-a-service models, rental programs, maintenance protection plans, and financing solutions. Its technologies serve diverse markets, including oil and gas, renewable energy, critical power, EV charging, transportation, microgrids and AI data centers.

Capstone’s Key Tailwinds

Capstone’s growth outlook is supported by a powerful secular shift toward distributed generation as utilities struggle to keep pace with rising electricity demand from data centers, electrification initiatives and aging grid infrastructure. Management highlighted that power outages in the United States have increased significantly over the last five years, while concerns over grid reliability continue to intensify. This environment is driving customers toward resilient, behind-the-meter energy solutions that provide dependable power, lower emissions, and improved energy security.

Another major tailwind is the company’s expanding opportunity in the fast-growing data center market. Management noted increasing engagement with data center operators seeking scalable, high-availability power solutions that can be deployed quickly in grid-constrained regions. Capstone is developing products such as its 800 VDC platform and C250 engine to address these requirements while also pursuing power purchase agreement opportunities. The company believes its modular architecture, fuel flexibility and ability to provide predictable baseload power position it favorably as AI-driven data center expansion accelerates globally.

Operational improvements and margin expansion provide an additional growth catalyst. During the third quarter of fiscal 2026, revenues increased 33% year over year while gross margin expanded to 39% from 25%, driven by product mix improvements, direct material cost reductions, and Design for Manufacture and Assembly (DFMA) initiatives. The company continues to execute numerous cost-out projects, including in-house production initiatives that reduce supplier dependence and improve profitability.

Capstone is also benefiting from increasing adoption of CHP and Energy-as-a-Service offerings across commercial and industrial markets. Hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, ports, microgrids, and critical infrastructure customers are seeking solutions that lower energy costs while improving reliability and sustainability. Recent project wins demonstrate growing demand for CHP systems that capture waste heat and maximize energy efficiency.

Finally, Capstone’s transformation into Capstone Energy+ reflects its evolution from a microturbine manufacturer into a broader distributed energy platform. The company has reported seven consecutive quarters of positive adjusted EBITDA and is leveraging nearly four decades of installed-base experience across 88 countries.

Challenges Persist for CGEH’s Business

Capstone continues to have substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, driven by a significant working capital deficit and the December 2026 maturity of approximately $25.3 million of Exit Roll Up Notes, which may require refinancing or additional capital raises. Liquidity remains constrained, while future financing could be dilutive to shareholders. The company is also exposed to tariff and trade policy uncertainties, supply-chain challenges, employee retention risks, product quality and warranty-cost exposure, and intense competition.

Capstone’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, CGEH is trading at 2.79X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 6.44X. However, the metric remains higher than that of the company’s peers, Ocean Power Technologies (24.17X) and ReNew Energy Global (4.05X).



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Conclusion

Despite liquidity and refinancing risks, tariff uncertainty, and competitive pressures, Capstone's growth outlook remains supported by rising demand for distributed energy solutions, expanding data center opportunities, and ongoing margin improvement initiatives.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with CGEH’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.