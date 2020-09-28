Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.78, the dividend yield is 10.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMO was $5.78, representing a -31.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.42 and a 193.4% increase over the 52 week low of $1.97.

CMO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). CMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports CMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 36%, compared to an industry average of -18.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMO Dividend History page.

