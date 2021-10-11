Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 12, 2021

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.014 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -80.56% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.92, the dividend yield is 2.43%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMO was $6.92, representing a -1.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $7 and a 36.76% increase over the 52 week low of $5.06.

CMO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.7. Zacks Investment Research reports CMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.31%, compared to an industry average of -2.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to CMO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CMO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSHD with an decrease of -4.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CMO at 3.52%.

