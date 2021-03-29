Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that CMO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMO was $6.41, representing a -3.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.66 and a 110.16% increase over the 52 week low of $3.05.

CMO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). CMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.58. Zacks Investment Research reports CMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.69%, compared to an industry average of -2.4%.

