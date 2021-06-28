Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 20, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CMO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.31, the dividend yield is 9.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMO was $6.31, representing a -8.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.88 and a 24.7% increase over the 52 week low of $5.06.

CMO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.78. Zacks Investment Research reports CMO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -12.31%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

