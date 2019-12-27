Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2019

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.13, the dividend yield is 7.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CMO was $8.13, representing a -12.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.25 and a 23.56% increase over the 52 week low of $6.58.

CMO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). CMO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.92.

