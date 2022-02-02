CapStar Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:CSTR) shareholders have earned a 42% return over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) share price is up 41% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 8.0% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 29% in three years.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year CapStar Financial Holdings grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 80%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 41% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on CapStar Financial Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 9.68.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. This free interactive report on CapStar Financial Holdings' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that CapStar Financial Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 3%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CapStar Financial Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for CapStar Financial Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

