CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Second-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Investors in CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) had a good week, as its shares rose 2.8% to close at US$20.45 following the release of its second-quarter results. Revenues came in 3.3% below expectations, at US$30m. Statutory earnings per share were relatively better off, with a per-share profit of US$0.45 being roughly in line with analyst estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering CapStar Financial Holdings, is for revenues of US$125.8m in 2022, which would reflect a perceptible 3.2% reduction in CapStar Financial Holdings' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 7.6% to US$1.95 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$126.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.92 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$24.33, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on CapStar Financial Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$26.00 and the most bearish at US$22.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 6.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 25% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 7.6% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - CapStar Financial Holdings is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that CapStar Financial Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$24.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

