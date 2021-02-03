Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.05 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 9th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of February.

Capstar Financial Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.05 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Capstar Financial Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 1.3% on the current share price of $15.05. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Capstar Financial Holdings has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CSTR Historic Dividend February 4th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Capstar Financial Holdings, with earnings per share up 6.7% on average over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Capstar Financial Holdings has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.7% a year on average. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is Capstar Financial Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. Capstar Financial Holdings ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Capstar Financial Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For example, we've found 2 warning signs for Capstar Financial Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

