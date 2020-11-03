Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 9th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 25th of November.

Capstar Financial Holdings's upcoming dividend is US$0.05 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.20 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Capstar Financial Holdings stock has a trailing yield of around 1.8% on the current share price of $11.29. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Capstar Financial Holdings is paying out just 19% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CSTR Historic Dividend November 4th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Capstar Financial Holdings's earnings per share have risen 12% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past two years, Capstar Financial Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 12% a year on average. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Capstar Financial Holdings for the upcoming dividend? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This is one of the most attractive investment combinations under this analysis, as it can create substantial value for investors over the long run. Capstar Financial Holdings ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

While it's tempting to invest in Capstar Financial Holdings for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Capstar Financial Holdings you should be aware of.

