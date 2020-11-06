CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CSTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CSTR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.08, the dividend yield is 1.81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSTR was $11.08, representing a -36.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.48 and a 48.92% increase over the 52 week low of $7.44.

CSTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CSTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.04. Zacks Investment Research reports CSTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -2.29%, compared to an industry average of -16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

