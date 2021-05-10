CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 11, 2021

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CSTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.54, the dividend yield is 1.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CSTR was $19.54, representing a -2.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $20 and a 116.87% increase over the 52 week low of $9.01.

CSTR is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CSTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.62. Zacks Investment Research reports CSTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.1%, compared to an industry average of 19.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CSTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

