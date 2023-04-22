CapStar Financial Holdings (CSTR) Declares $0.11 Dividend

CapStar Financial Holdings said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.48%, the lowest has been 0.80%, and the highest has been 2.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.49 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 3.61 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.27. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.00%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 243 funds or institutions reporting positions in CapStar Financial Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 2.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSTR is 0.06%, a decrease of 37.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.05% to 11,047K shares. The put/call ratio of CSTR is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 31.58% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CapStar Financial Holdings is $17.93. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.58% from its latest reported closing price of $13.63.

The projected annual revenue for CapStar Financial Holdings is $131MM, an increase of 13.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.95.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Private Capital Management holds 523K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 416K shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSTR by 12.55% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 503K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 465K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTR by 6.67% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 502K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 454K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing a decrease of 18.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTR by 26.35% over the last quarter.

FJ Capital Management holds 397K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares, representing a decrease of 42.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSTR by 99.93% over the last quarter.

CapStar Financial Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank. CapStar Bank is a commercial bank that seeks to establish and maintain comprehensive relationships with its clients by delivering customized and creative banking solutions and superior client service. As of December 31, 2020, on a consolidated basis, CapStar had total assets of $2.98 billion, total loans of $1.89 billion, total deposits of $2.57 billion, and shareholders' equity of $343.49 million.

