CapsoVision Revenue Jumps 17 Percent

Key Points Revenue (GAAP) increased 17% in the second quarter of 2025, coming in just above analyst estimates at $3.3 million (GAAP).

Earnings per share missed expectations, reporting a net loss of $2.02 (GAAP), compared to an estimated loss of $0.11.

New customer accounts grew 75% year over year, while cash reserves (GAAP) dropped sharply to $1.1 million before a post-quarter IPO bolstered liquidity.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV), a medical technology company focused on capsule endoscopy systems, released its second quarter 2025 results on August 14, 2025. The company posted a 17% rise in revenue (GAAP) to $3.3 million, slightly beating analyst expectations, as revenue (GAAP) of $3.3 million exceeded the analyst estimate of $3.25 million. However, the reported loss per share (GAAP) was $2.02, much worse than the anticipated $0.11 GAAP loss. Cash reserves were $1.1 million, but a $23.4 million initial public offering in July 2025 significantly improved liquidity. The period showed revenue traction and strong customer growth, though continued high costs and operating losses remain significant hurdles.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) ($2.02) ($0.11) ($2.58) 21.7% Revenue $3.3 million $3.25 million N/A N/A Gross Margin 55% 56% (1.0 pp) Operating Expenses $6.5 million $6.9 million (6%) Cash and Cash Equivalents $1.1 million N/A

Business Overview and Strategic Focus

CapsoVision develops and markets advanced capsule endoscopy systems. Its main products, CapsoCam Plus and the pipeline CapsoCam Colon, are swallowable cameras that capture images of the digestive tract to help diagnose intestinal conditions. These systems offer a minimally invasive solution compared to traditional endoscopy procedures.

Recently, CapsoVision has prioritized technological innovation, regulatory approvals, and accelerating adoption among healthcare providers. The integration of artificial intelligence for enhanced image analysis is a current area of development. Gaining and maintaining regulatory clearances, while expanding to new indications like pancreatic and esophageal disorders, are key success factors for the company in this competitive space.

Quarter in Review: Operations, Performance, and Milestones

During the second quarter, CapsoVision saw revenue (GAAP) increase 17% compared to the prior year, driven mainly by higher sales volumes of CapsoCam Plus. The company attributed revenue growth to expanding clinical adoption, with new customer accounts rising 75% year over year. Gross profit (GAAP) improved in dollar terms, but the gross margin (GAAP) dipped slightly to 55%, indicating that cost efficiencies did not expand with higher sales. The gross margin represents the percentage of revenue left after accounting for direct production costs, an important signal of product profitability.

The company's earnings per share (GAAP) came in at a loss of $2.02, missing analyst estimates by $1.91 (GAAP EPS). This sizable shortfall reflects persistent high operating expenses, which only dipped from the prior year due to the end of major clinical trials. Overall operating expenses, covering research, marketing, and administrative costs, decreased 6% to $6.5 million from the prior year. Operating losses remained high at $4.65 million.

Technologically, the company continued to emphasize its CapsoCam Plus capsule endoscopy product, now used by over 143,000 patients as of June 30, 2025. CapsoVision also advanced its regulatory pipeline by submitting a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) application for CapsoCam Colon, a capsule designed for non-invasive colon imaging. Another notable development was preparation to add an artificial intelligence module to CapsoCam Plus, with regulatory filings in progress. These efforts are aimed at expanding indications and improving competitive positioning.

One-time effects were notable this quarter. Operating expenses were reduced primarily because a pivotal clinical trial wound down -- a non-recurring event -- and not due to underlying changes in how the business operates. Liquidity was a concern at quarter-end, with just $1.1 million in cash (GAAP). However, the company closed a $23.4 million initial public offering in early July 2025, strengthening the balance sheet.

Products and Pipeline

CapsoCam Plus is CapsoVision’s core product, a capsule endoscopy device used primarily for imaging the small intestine and designed to increase comfort and accuracy for patients. CapsoCam Colon, still awaiting U.S. regulatory approval, is intended for colon imaging and represents a major expansion opportunity. Both products position the company in the minimally invasive gastrointestinal diagnostics market, where adoption by hospitals and clinics is a key growth driver.

The company is also actively developing solutions for conditions such as pancreatic cancer and esophageal varices (abnormal blood vessels in the esophagus). By leveraging panoramic imaging and artificial intelligence, CapsoVision aims to improve early detection and differentiates itself from competitors through enhanced technology platforms.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Management did not provide financial guidance for the next quarter or for the remainder of fiscal 2025. Key short-term goals include securing regulatory clearance for both the artificial intelligence-enabled CapsoCam Plus and CapsoCam Colon.

For the months ahead, investors should monitor the pace of regulatory approvals, new customer account growth, and updates on product development. Cash management is also a critical watch-point, given the company’s heavy investment in operations and R&D ahead of achieving positive cash flow. CV does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

