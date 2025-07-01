CapsoVision, Inc. Announces Initial Public Offering Pricing of $5.00 per Share

CapsoVision, Inc. announces its IPO, pricing 5.5 million shares at $5.00 each, trading on Nasdaq from July 2, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

CapsoVision, Inc., a medical technology company specializing in advanced imaging and AI technologies for capsule endoscopy, has announced the pricing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 5.5 million shares at $5.00 each. Trading is set to begin on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "CV" on July 2, 2025, with the offering expected to close on July 3, pending standard closing conditions. The total expected gross proceeds from the IPO are around $27.5 million, and the underwriters have the option to purchase an additional 825,000 shares. The SEC declared the related registration statement effective on July 1, 2025. CapsoVision aims to revolutionize gastrointestinal diagnostics with products like the CapsoCam Plus® and the upcoming CapsoCam Colon.

Potential Positives

CapsoVision has successfully priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 5,500,000 shares at $5.00 per share, indicating investor interest and confidence in the company.

The company expects to raise approximately $27.5 million in gross proceeds from the offering, which can be used to fund further development and operational activities.

Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "CV" is set to begin, enhancing the company's visibility and access to capital markets.

The offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase additional shares, which could increase the total funds raised if exercised.

Potential Negatives

The offering price of $5.00 per share may imply a lower valuation for the company compared to market expectations, potentially affecting investor sentiment.

The reliance on customary closing conditions adds uncertainty to the completion of the offering, which may impact the company's immediate financial stability.

There are significant risks and uncertainties outlined, such as market conditions that could adversely affect the stock's performance post-IPO, which could deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is CapsoVision's initial public offering (IPO) price?

CapsoVision's IPO price is set at $5.00 per share for 5,500,000 shares.

When will CapsoVision's shares start trading?

The shares are expected to begin trading on July 2, 2025, under the ticker symbol “CV.”

What are the expected gross proceeds from the IPO?

The gross proceeds from the IPO are anticipated to be approximately $27.5 million before costs.

Who are the underwriters for CapsoVision's IPO?

The Benchmark Company, LLC and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

What products does CapsoVision develop?

CapsoVision develops advanced imaging and AI technologies for gastrointestinal disease detection, including the CapsoCam Plus® and CapsoCam Colon.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SARATOGA, Calif., July 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in its capsule endoscopy solutions, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,500,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 2, 2025 under the ticker symbol “CV.” The offering is expected to close on July 3, 2025 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.





CapsoVision has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.





The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be approximately $27.5 million.





The Benchmark Company, LLC and Roth Capital Partners are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.





A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the shares was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on July 1, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming a part of such registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from The Benchmark Company, LLC, 150 East 58th Street, 17th Floor, New York, NY 10155, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com





This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







About CapsoVision







CapsoVision is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled solutions to transform the detection and diagnosis of gastrointestinal diseases. Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus®, is a wire-free, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualization of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct capsule video retrieval. The Company’s next pipeline product, CapsoCam Colon, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection. With a proprietary platform targeted to expand across multiple GI indications, including esophageal and pancreatic disorders, CapsoVision is advancing a new era in capsule-based diagnostics. For more information on CapsoVision, please visit



www.capsovision.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected trading of CapsoVision’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the anticipated closing of the offering. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the initial public offering, and other risks described in the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and CapsoVision undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.









Investor Relations Contact







Leigh Salvo





New Street Investor Relations







Investors@CapsoVision.com







Kevin Lundquist





Chief Financial Officer, CapsoVision, Inc.





kml@capsovision.com







Media Contact







Leslie Strickler and Paul Spicer





Être Communications







leslies@etrecommunications.com



| (804) 240-0807







pauls@etrecommunications.com



| (804) 503-9231



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.