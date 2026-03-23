CapsoVision Closes $14 Mln Private Placement; Reports Preliminary Q4 Revenue Of $3.9 Mln

(RTTNews) - CapsoVision, Inc. (CV), a commercial-stage medical technology company, on Friday announced the closing of a $14 million private placement and preliminary fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results.

Company Profile

CapsoVision is focused on developing advanced imaging and AI-enabled capsule endoscopy solutions in the detection and screening of gastrointestinal diseases.

Its flagship product, CapsoCam Plus, is a wireless, panoramic capsule endoscope that enables high-resolution visualisation of the small bowel and supports cloud-based or direct retrieval of capsule video.

On January 9, 2025, the FDA approved CapsoCam Plus for paediatric Use.

CapsoVision's most advanced investigational product, CapsoCam Colon, with enhanced AI, is designed to enable non-invasive colon imaging and polyp detection.

Private Placement

The company generated gross proceeds of $14 million from the private placement of public equity, which closed on March 16, 2026.

The company sold 2.87 million shares of common stock, with a par value of $0.001 per share, at $4.883 each in the placement.

The firm intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing, research and development, general and administrative expenses, and working capital.

Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

For the fourth quarter, the firm reported a preliminary revenue of $3.9 million.

On a preliminary basis, the full-year 2025 revenue is expected to be $13.6 million.

Notably, the company has not provided standalone Q4 and full-year revenue for 2024, as it was not a public company in 2024.

According to the firm, as of December 31, 2025, preliminary cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and investments were approximately $10.1 million.

CapsoVision is scheduled to release fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 26, 2026, after the close of the market.

CapsoVision shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 2, 2025, under the ticker symbol "CV", priced at $5.00 per share.

CV has thus far hit a low of $3.43 and and a high of $15.37. The stock closed Friday's trade at $6.87, up 11.17%.

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