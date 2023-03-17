Caps on Mexico's Pemex needed for jet fuel competition, says Cofece

Adds details on recommendations, markets

MEXICO CITY, March 17 (Reuters) - Mexico's jet fuel market is rife with barriers to competition and should be reformed to include clear rules that set limits to state-owned Pemex's dominant position in the sector, competition watchdog Cofece said on Friday.

National oil company Pemex PEMX.UL has long dominated the country's oil and gas market, including derivatives like jet fuel production and sales, even after its main monopoly powers were ended in favor of a more competitive marketplace with a constitutional reform a decade ago.

In a statement, Cofece recommended that the country's energy regulator CRE set a rule that would establish a cap for Pemex's share of the market in the storage of jet fuel, which it said was hindering competition.

"Most of the (fuel storage) capacity in the country is contracted with Pemex ... with no maximum limits to its reserve capacity, which limits the entry of competitors," the Cofece statement added.

The watchdog also set out recommendations regarding supply, secondary and internal storage plus retail marketing. It said current rules governing jet fuel import permits discourage new entrants to the market, recommending that the energy and economy ministries make changes to encourage more players.

The watchdog added that if its recommendations are implemented, greater competition would be "reflected in better prices for the final consumer."

Jet fuel, a refined motor oil used to fly planes, represents a major expense for commercial airlines.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Sarah Morland; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Will Dunham)

