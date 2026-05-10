Capricor's Insider Just Sold Big — Her Options Tell the rest of the Story

Key Points

25,000 common shares were sold for a total transaction value of ~$793,000 on May 1, 2026, at a weighted average price of $31.70 per share.

The transaction represented 45.01% of Krasney's direct equity position, reducing direct holdings to 30,547 shares post-transaction.

This sale resulted from the exercise and immediate disposition of options; all shares were held and transacted directly, with no indirect entities involved.

Krasney retains 56,261 options (right to buy), which can be converted to common stock, maintaining a material exposure to Capricor Therapeutics' equity.

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Karen Krasney, EVP, General Counsel of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR), exercised 25,000 options for common stock and immediately sold the resulting shares for a transaction value of approximately $793,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded (direct) 25,000 Transaction value ~$793,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 30,547 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$944,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($31.70).

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale behind the May 1, 2026 transaction?

The transaction involved exercising 25,000 vested stock options and immediately selling the resulting shares.

The transaction involved exercising 25,000 vested stock options and immediately selling the resulting shares. How did this sale affect the insider's equity exposure?

The direct equity position was reduced by 45.01%, but Krasney continues to hold 30,547 common shares directly and maintains material exposure through 56,261 outstanding stock options.

The direct equity position was reduced by 45.01%, but Krasney continues to hold 30,547 common shares directly and maintains material exposure through 56,261 outstanding stock options. Was there any indirect or entity-related participation in this transaction?

No indirect holdings or trust/LLC entity involvement occurred; all shares were exercised and sold directly by the reporting person.

No indirect holdings or trust/LLC entity involvement occurred; all shares were exercised and sold directly by the reporting person. How does remaining capacity compare to prior administrative activity?

Following two option exercises and sales totaling 50,000 shares since March, the remaining direct equity reflects reduced capacity rather than a voluntary slowdown in disposition pace.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $1.75 billion Employees 160 Net income (TTM) ($105 million) 1-year price change 335%

* 1-year price change calculated using May 8, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

CAPR develops cell and exosome-based therapeutics, with lead candidate CAP-1002 targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy and COVID-19-related conditions; pipeline includes CAP-2003 and vaccine candidates.

The company operates a clinical-stage biotechnology model focused on advancing proprietary therapies through late-stage clinical trials and strategic manufacturing partnerships.

It targets patients with rare and serious diseases, such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and healthcare providers in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors.

Capricor Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in advanced cell and exosome-based therapies for unmet medical needs. The company leverages its expertise in cardiac-derived cell therapies, with a strategic focus on late-stage clinical development and collaborations to accelerate commercialization. Capricor Therapeutics' robust pipeline and targeted approach position it to address significant gaps in the treatment of rare and complex diseases.

What this transaction means for investors

The most important context here is that this sale was executed under a 10b5-1 trading plan Krasney set up in December 2025 — meaning the timing and size were locked in months before execution. Spontaneous open-market selling by insiders carries real signal; pre-scheduled plan sales mostly don't. She isn't reacting to anything she knows now. The remaining picture also matters. She still holds 30,547 direct shares and 56,261 unexercised options carrying the same $3.18 strike as the batch she just exercised. At the current price of $30.38, those options carry roughly $27 of intrinsic value each — meaningful upside exposure she hasn't touched. This wasn't a quiet exit; it was one tranche of a structured plan. CAPR has run from a 52-week low of $4.30 to a high of $40.37 before pulling back near current levels. Exercising options at $3.18 and selling near $31.70 is a straightforward diversification move, not a verdict on the company. The more relevant question for investors is whether the clinical pipeline justifies the stock's current valuation after that kind of run — that's where the real due diligence starts.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.