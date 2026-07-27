Capricor's Duchenne Therapy Heads To FDA Panel Review July 29; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (CAPR) is approaching a critical moment as the U.S. FDA's Cellular, Tissue, and Gene Therapies Advisory Committee convenes to review its Biologics License Application for Deramiocel, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy cardiomyopathy.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare genetic disease that weakens muscles over time, leading to loss of mobility and life-threatening heart and lung complications. With limited treatment options available, families and physicians have long sought therapies that can slow or change the course of the disease. DMD-related cardiomyopathy is a heart condition that is one of the leading causes of death in people with DMD.

In a Phase 2 study, dubbed HOPE-2, Deramiocel showed encouraging signs of helping preserve muscle function. In the five-year HOPE-2 open-label extension, patients treated with Deramiocel experienced a slower decline in upper limb strength, while cardiac function remained stable over the full period.

Building on the promising HOPE-2 data, the HOPE-3 Phase 3 trial enrolled 106 boys with DMD and met its primary and key secondary endpoints, showing statistically significant benefit to both skeletal and cardiac muscle function.

Capricor submitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) for Deramiocel to the FDA based on data from the HOPE-2 and HOPE-3 trials.

The FDA's briefing document, released ahead of the July 29 meeting, states that the combined HOPE-2 and HOPE-3 data did not provide "substantial evidence of effectiveness" and flags safety risks, including hypersensitivity reactions and anaphylaxis. The agency concluded that the benefit-risk profile appears unfavorable without clear proof of effectiveness.

CAPR has traded between $4.30 and $40.37 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $7.04, down 64.46%.

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