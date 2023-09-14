Capricorn sticks with dividend plan despite half-year loss

Adds detail on dividend, strategy shift

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L is sticking with its plan to pay out a total of $575 million to shareholders this year, it said on Thursday, after shareholder revolts derailed two mergers and prompted it to turn its back on all assets bar Egypt.

Capricorn swung to a $62 million half-year loss from a $41 million post-tax profit a year earlier, with its net cash pile standing at $176 million at the end of June.

It is owed $144.2 million by Egypt in so-called "receivables", $113.3 million of which are overdue, it said, calling this a "key concern" and adding it was engaging with Egyptian authorities.

New CEO Randy Neely was brought on board in June to renegotiate broader terms with Egypt.

Capricorn had previously said a $100 million payout, now planned for October, depended on how much revenue was generated in Egypt and the outcome of negotiations over its Egyptian licences as well as movements in oil and gas prices this year.

A shareholder meeting is planned for Oct. 5 to approve the $100 million special dividend ahead of a strategy update in November, Capricorn said.

A process has started to sell its British licences as part of its move to scale back or sell its non-Egyptian assets, which include licences in Mexico, Mauritania and Suriname.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

