News & Insights

World Markets

Capricorn sticks with dividend plan despite half-year loss

September 14, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

Adds detail on dividend, strategy shift

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L is sticking with its plan to pay out a total of $575 million to shareholders this year, it said on Thursday, after shareholder revolts derailed two mergers and prompted it to turn its back on all assets bar Egypt.

Capricorn swung to a $62 million half-year loss from a $41 million post-tax profit a year earlier, with its net cash pile standing at $176 million at the end of June.

It is owed $144.2 million by Egypt in so-called "receivables", $113.3 million of which are overdue, it said, calling this a "key concern" and adding it was engaging with Egyptian authorities.

New CEO Randy Neely was brought on board in June to renegotiate broader terms with Egypt.

Capricorn had previously said a $100 million payout, now planned for October, depended on how much revenue was generated in Egypt and the outcome of negotiations over its Egyptian licences as well as movements in oil and gas prices this year.

A shareholder meeting is planned for Oct. 5 to approve the $100 million special dividend ahead of a strategy update in November, Capricorn said.

A process has started to sell its British licences as part of its move to scale back or sell its non-Egyptian assets, which include licences in Mexico, Mauritania and Suriname.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.