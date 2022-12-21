Capricorn stakeholder Palliser says more investors join call to overhaul board

Adds details

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy's CNE.L third-biggest stakeholder, Palliser, said on Wednesday it had received backing from three more shareholders for its call to oust seven directors, including the CEO, of the London-listed energy firm.

Palliser on Monday called for a general meeting to set a vote on its proposed board overhaul, a plan Capricorn has rejected.

The investment firm is one of a chorus of Capricorn investors opposed to a planned merger with NewMed Energy NWMDp.TA that would create a gas producer focused on Israel and Egypt at a time when Europe is looking for non-Russian gas, arguing that it undervalues Capricorn.

Capricorn argued in favour of the merger on Monday, saying its board was considering the "legality of the Requisition Notice" for the general meeting.

Palliser said on Wednesday it received signed letters of intent from Irenic Capital Management, VR Global Partners and an additional undisclosed shareholder.

Another Capricorn Energy investor, Legal & General Investment Management, which owns a little less than 4% of Capricorn, said on Tuesday it was in favour of changing the company's directors.

Palliser said the letters, combined with Legal & General's statement and letters of intent previously shared by two other investors, indicate that shareholders representing 39% of Capricorn's capital "have lost trust in the current directors and agree that drastic board change is now required."

Palliser's move targets their removal from supervisory roles, although their executive future at the company would be called into question if Palliser succeeds.

Capricorn declined to comment on Palliser's latest statement.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.