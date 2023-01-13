Capricorn shareholders to vote on NewMed merger on Feb. 1

January 13, 2023 — 10:13 am EST

Written by Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L said on Friday the shareholder vote on its planned merger with Israel's NewMed would take place on Feb. 1, the same day as a vote triggered by an activist shareholder wanting to oust Capricorn's leadership.

Capricorn added in a letter from its board that the transitional chairperson of the new entity would be Peter Kallos rather than Simon Thomson, the Capricorn Chief Executive and target of the activist shareholder, who was initially earmarked.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
