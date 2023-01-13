Capricorn shareholders to vote on NewMed merger on Feb. 1

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L said on Friday the shareholder vote on its planned merger with Israel's NewMed would take place on Feb. 1, the same day as a vote triggered by an activist shareholder wanting to oust Capricorn's leadership.

Capricorn added in a letter from its board that the transitional chairperson of the new entity would be Peter Kallos rather than Simon Thomson, the Capricorn Chief Executive and target of the activist shareholder, who was initially earmarked.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.