Capricorn shareholders should oppose removal of CEO from board, PIRC says

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L shareholders should oppose a proposal to remove its chief executive and six other directors from the board at a vote on Feb. 1, shareholder proxy adviser PIRC has recommended in a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The proposal has been put forth by activist shareholder Palliser.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

