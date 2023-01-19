Capricorn shareholders should oppose removal of CEO from board, PIRC says

January 19, 2023 — 06:28 am EST

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L shareholders should oppose a proposal to remove its chief executive and six other directors from the board at a vote on Feb. 1, shareholder proxy adviser PIRC has recommended in a document seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The proposal has been put forth by activist shareholder Palliser.

