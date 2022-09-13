World Markets

Capricorn shareholder Schroders against Tullow merger in current form

Contributor
Shadia Nasralla Reuters
Published
Dan Wantrobski
Credit: REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Capricorn Energy shareholder Schroders would vote against the oil and gas producer's planned merger with Tullow Oil in its current form, the investment company's head of UK and European Mid and Small Caps told Reuters on Tuesday.

Adds details

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L shareholder Schroders would vote against the oil and gas producer's planned merger with Tullow Oil TLW.L in its current form, the investment company's head of UK and European Mid and Small Caps told Reuters on Tuesday.

Andy Brough added a fairer deal would see Capricorn shareholders get 70% of the new entity. The current plan, which sees 47% go to Capricorn shareholders, has been criticised by other Capricorn investors.

The deal needs to win approval of at least 75% of Capricorn shareholders, a threshold that might be in jeopardy if hedge fund investors who have been critical of the deal turn their derivative investments into direct shareholdings.

Major Capricorn shareholders Madison Avenue and Legal & General IM, which together hold over 11% of the group according to Refinitiv data, have also come out against the merger.

Schroders holds around 5.7 million Capricorn shares, which represents just under 2% of the company's outstanding shares, according to Reuters calculations.

Tullow is due to report first-half results on Wednesday. Shareholder votes are due to take place before the end of the year.

The boards of Capricorn and Tullow support the merger. But Capricorn also said last week it was exploring alternative deals after unnamed parties expressed interest.

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((Shadia.Nasralla@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: shadia.nasralla.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

The Life of Queen Elizabeth II (1926-2022)

Sep 09, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular