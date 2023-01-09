Capricorn ready to add Palliser nominees to board

By Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L might give in to one of fund manager Palliser's key demands by adding "a number" of the activist investor's nominees to its board while it pursues a merger with Israel's NewMed NWMDp.TA, it said on Monday.

Palliser, which is Capricorn's third-biggest shareholder and is opposed to the proposed merger, last month called for a general meeting to set a vote on removing seven Capricorn directors from supervisory roles, including the CEO.

"We are ready to add a number of your nominees to the board promptly and well before the general meetings," Capricorn said in a letter to Palliser posted on its website.

The shareholder meeting to vote on the board changes proposed by Palliser is planned for Feb. 1, with a shareholder vote on the NewMed deal "on or around the same date", Capricorn said.

Capricorn declined to comment further to clarify how many or which board members might be affected.

