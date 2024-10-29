News & Insights

Stocks

Capricorn Metals Trading Halt Ahead of Capital Raising

October 29, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) has initiated a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce the results of a significant capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the company releases the news or normal trading resumes on November 1, 2024. Investors and market watchers are keeping a close eye on this development to gauge its impact on Capricorn’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:CMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.