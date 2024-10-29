Capricorn Metals Trading Halt Ahead of Capital Raising

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd (ASX: CMM) has initiated a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to announce the results of a significant capital raising. The halt will remain in effect until the company releases the news or normal trading resumes on November 1, 2024. Investors and market watchers are keeping a close eye on this development to gauge its impact on Capricorn’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:CMM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.