Capricorn Metals Sees Shift in Share Ownership

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has ceased to be a substantial holder in Capricorn Metals Ltd, following a series of transactions involving Morgan Stanley-controlled entities acquiring shares. These changes in holdings reflect a dynamic shift in the ownership structure, which may impact the company’s future strategies and investor interests.

