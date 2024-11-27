News & Insights

Capricorn Metals Sees Shift in Share Ownership

November 27, 2024 — 03:21 am EST

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has ceased to be a substantial holder in Capricorn Metals Ltd, following a series of transactions involving Morgan Stanley-controlled entities acquiring shares. These changes in holdings reflect a dynamic shift in the ownership structure, which may impact the company’s future strategies and investor interests.

