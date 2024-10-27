Capricorn Metals Reports Strong Gold Production and Positive Outlook

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd reported a strong performance in the September 2024 quarter, with the Karlawinda Gold Project producing 25,559 ounces of gold and achieving a solid cash flow of $38 million. The company anticipates increased production and reduced costs in the coming quarters, aligned with their FY25 goals. Additionally, ongoing developments at the Mt Gibson Gold Project and promising drilling results highlight Capricorn’s potential for future growth.

