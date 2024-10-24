News & Insights

Capricorn Metals Reports Positive Exploration Results

October 24, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced promising drilling results from its Mt Gibson and Karlawinda Gold Projects, highlighting significant gold intercepts that suggest strong potential for resource expansion and underground mining operations. The company’s recent exploration activities have resulted in a 15% increase in the Ore Reserve Estimate at Karlawinda, signaling an upward trend in gold reserves despite mining depletion. With further drilling programs planned, Capricorn Metals is poised for continued growth in its gold assets.

