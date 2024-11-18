News & Insights

Capricorn Metals Projects Strong Growth in Gold Mining

November 18, 2024 — 09:50 pm EST

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd is highlighting its robust gold mining operations, boasting high profit margins and substantial ore reserves. The company’s recent updates reveal significant growth in its gold reserves, indicating a promising future for investors. This positions Capricorn as a strong contender in the mining sector with a long-term vision for expansion.

