Capricorn Metals Passes All AGM Resolutions

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions during its 2024 Annual General Meeting, as announced by the board. Key resolutions included the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Bernard de Araujo. The results reflect strong shareholder support with high percentages of votes in favor.

