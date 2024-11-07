Capricorn Metals to List Over 33 Million Shares

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd is set to quote a total of 33,333,334 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, as part of a previously announced transaction. This move could attract investors looking for opportunities in the metals sector, as the company expands its market presence. The shares will be quoted on November 8, 2024, offering potential for increased liquidity and investor interest.

