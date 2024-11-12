Capricorn Metals Gains Major Investment from First Sentier

News & Insights

November 12, 2024

Capricorn Metals Ltd (AU:CMM) has released an update.

Capricorn Metals Ltd has announced the acquisition of a substantial voting power by First Sentier Investors, a subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group. This move highlights First Sentier’s significant influence over Capricorn Metals, potentially impacting future strategic decisions. Investors may want to keep an eye on how this development might affect the stock performance of Capricorn Metals.

